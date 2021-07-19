The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season has successfully come to an end.

Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the season with 61 points, winning the trophy for the first time in 12 years.

However, Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs now join Inter Allies who were relegated in match week 31.

Inter Allies finished the season with 26 points, with Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs also finishing with 40 and 41 points respectively.

Liberty Professionals went into their final fixture at home against King Faisal, knowing a win would guarantee them safety.

But they could only afford a goalless draw against a Faisal side who also needed a point to secure safety.

The result brings Liberty’s 22-year stay in the Ghana Premier League to an end.

Ebusua Dwarfs will join Liberty in the division one league next season despite their hard-fought win over Bechem United on final day.

The Cape Coast-based side missed out on safety due to their regional rivals, Elmina Sharks’ surprise win over Asante Kotoko.

Legon Cities looked to be heading towards relegation at halftime, but two goals in the second half, turned around a 2-1 deficit against Eleven Wonders to a 3-2 win at full time, securing safety for the Royals.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, WAFA and Aduana Stars finished in the top four.

Full results from matchday 34: