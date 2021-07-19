There was chaos at a wedding ceremony after unknown men stormed a wedding venue and kidnapped the groom.

The incident reportedly occurred inside the New Gate Hotel at Abeokuta in Nigeria.

A Twitter user identified as Jack, who was present at the ceremony took to his page to narrate the incident.

Describing the moment as unbelievable, he explained the groom allegedly stole money even though the details regarding the narrative are sketchy.

The groom was said to have been pushed into a Benz after which the men sped off the venue to an unknown location, leaving wedding guests in shock.

Wedding was looking sweet today in Abeokuta until yahoo boys carry groom inside Benz drive am away say e steal their money [sic],” he tweeted.

