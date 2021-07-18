A 64-year-old woman, Nyamba Ayenliwuli, is in the grip of the police for allegedly hitting her 100-year-old husband, Aponwuni Ayenliwuli, with a pestle, leading to his death.



The incident, which happened at Kyenkyenase, a farming community in the Dormaa East District in the Bono Region last Wednesday, sent shock waves through the area.



This was because the couple, who were advanced in age, had lived peacefully in the community for many years.



According to the police, there was some misunderstanding between the couple and the suspect, who had been placed in police custody, is said to have hit the husband’s head with a pestle.



With the help of some community members, Aponwuni, who became unconscious, was rushed to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Neighbours said in the course of the argument, some people tried to control their tempers, but out of nowhere, the wife grabbed a pestle and hit her husband’s head with it.



Quarrel



The Wamfie District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Frank A. Asante, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic, said the police gathered that there was some misunderstanding between the couple and in the process, the woman picked a pestle and hit the husband’s head, making him to fall into a state of unconsciousness.



“I understand the couple had a quarrel yesterday morning and the woman used a pestle to hit the head of the husband, leading to his death,” DSP Asante stated.



Arrest



He explained that the victim was arrested and was currently assisting with police investigation, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.



DSP Asante said investigation was ongoing to find out what might have caused the woman to kill her husband whom she had lived with for so many years in peace.