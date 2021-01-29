Legendary actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, is currently fighting for his life. He has disclosed that he is battling heart failure and diabetics.

The thespian, whose rise to fame was from the then-popular series, Taxi Driver, has described his existence as a miracle, following his diagnosis of final Stage D heart failure.

T.T. disclosed he is currently fighting on despite his deteriorating health.

“One doctor told me if I were to be in the United States, I will be on the waiting list and that’s serious because part of my heart is not functioning properly. People get to stage three and die, but I am still alive at stage four… Diabetes too has set in so two deadly diseases but I’m here and that’s a miracle,” he said.

T.T., who is hopeful of cheating the incurable ailment, said he has, for nearly three decades, taken over 5,000 assorted tablets and capsules.

Unusual heart rate, weakness and sometimes numbing, he added, are a few of the symptoms he experiences, forcing him to “sit at one place whether I like it or not.”

ALSO

On how he is coping with such exorbitant bills, the actor revealed he survives on not-so-tedious adverts, adding his wish is to get roles with easy characters to keep him going.

He believes he is still alive because God has decided it is not yet time for him to bow out, and he has decided to live his life to the fullest.

He made the revelation when on-air person, Gloria Apkene, donated some items to him in his home.





