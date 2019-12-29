The Chief Executive Officer of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre at Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh, has reacted to a viral video of a lady who caused confusion at Kotoka International Airport with her huge backside.

Dr Obengfo, who is noted for working on ladies’ body shape and backside, couldn’t keep calm after seeing a video of the aforementioned lady who has been identified as Jaye Love.

The renowned doctor took to his official Instagram handle to release a statement after sighting the video.

Read his post below:

Dr Obengfo wrote, “When people see Ass……..they all like it.”

The statement by Dr Obengo has drawn massive reactions from social users as they took to the comment section to express their views.

@dzifa88 commented: “Yes they all like it like crazy.”

@tupeeterritonez also wrote: “That one is not fine abeg.”

@stellausang: “Who sincerely likes it. I’m thinking this is an object of ridicule especially if it’s fake.”

@sethie_miracle: “But this one I can’t carry o.” @prettysaints: “That one doing body guard… You go tire oh!.”