On Thursday, December 27, 2019, a beautiful lady caused a stir at the Kotoka International Airport with her huge backside.

In the video which went viral loads of men were chasing after Jay Love with their phones to snap images of her as she walked briskly towards the car park area.

Wearing a striped pair of trousers which hugged her body so tightly, the lady had her already humongous backside protruding.

And with her high-heeled shoes, the backside shook anytime she took a step.

YEN.com.gh later got to know that the said lady called Jaye Love and she is very popular on Instagram.

It looks like Jaye Love has hit the ground running upon her arrival in Ghana and she is really enjoying the country.

After turning heads at the Kotoka Airport, Jaye Love hit the nightclub on Friday and got men drooling again.

Jaye is believed to have attended the Detty Rave concert from where she joined in the after-party at Club Onyx.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the extra-large backside Jaye could be seen busily twerking and shaking off her backside to music inside the club.

The twerk dance from her got some men around literally stupefied as they looked at the humongous backside.