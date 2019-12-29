The scourge of monetisation in Ghana’s electoral politics will be the underlying theme for the celebration of the 38th anniversary of the 31st December revolution, on Tuesday, December 31.

The commemoration, which will take place at the Winneba Lorry Park with a durbar of chiefs and people, will have leading cadres including the architect of the revolution, former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings as speakers.

The event will involve a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the fallen heroes followed by a durbar.

According to the Organising Committee, the celebration will be under the theme, ‘Monetisation of Elections in Ghana: A threat to National Development and Genuine Democracy.’

Aside the leader of the revolution, other speakers lined up for the commemoration include former President John Dramani Mahama, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, National Democratic Congress General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Local Organising Committee Chairman, Mike Hammah.

The Organising Committee is inviting cadres, sympathisers of the revolution and members of the public to the commemoration which will commence at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The 31st December 1981 revolution ushered in a period of economic and political transformation that culminated in the re-establishment of lasting constitutional rule in 1992. The revolution also gave birth to the National Democratic Congress which won elections in 1992 and 1996 under the leadership of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.