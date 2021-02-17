The National Chapters Committee of Hearts of Oak, led by Elvis Herman Hesse, is demanding for the immediate dissolution of the club’s board.

Supporters of the club stormed the club headquarters to hold a press conference to express their displeasure about the recent happenings at the club.

Head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer, Ben Owu, left the club on Monday, just days after assistant, coach Asare Bediako also resigning.

Team manager, Sabahn Quaye, has also left the club on Wednesday morning.

The fans have threatened demonstrations if the board does not immediately address their concerns.

READ ALSO

“We are tabling four demands that must be addressed immediately, or the board will see bigger non-stop demonstrations across the country,” Hesse said.

Below is the resolution of the Supporters of the club

An immediate reconstitution of the club’s board of directors An immediate meeting with the club’s majority shareholders An immediate organization of an Annual General Meeting An immediate appointment a CEO and first-team coach who must be Ghanaian and given free hand to operate.

Hearts of Oak has been without a CEO since Frederick Moore left his role in November last year and are effectively without a properly constituted technical team, having installed U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi in temporary charge until a new coach is named.

Hearts of Oak are currently 11th on the league log, 8 points off the top.