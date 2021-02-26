Photographer, Emmanuel Bobie, popularly known as Bob Pixel, was famous and his unfortunate demise has shocked many who were following his brilliant works in the photography sphere.

He wasn’t the conventional type of photographer who would lay back or tune himself to studio works but rather Bob enjoyed going to the field as part of his work ethics and that made him exceptional in his own way.

Bob’s interest stemmed from shooting festivals, food, tourist sites, and unusual sceneries in Ghana and beyond.

The photographer, who left behind a wife and three kids, produced great documentaries about Ghana with every little detail of his work putting the country in a positive light.

Where Bob cemented his prowess was in 2017 during the burial of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II – where he captured exceptional moments of the rich culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He was also noted to have formed part of the first photographers to capture the Kwame Nkrumah Circle flyover, popularly known as the ‘Dubai Interchange’, when it was inaugurated in 2016.

His demise has broken the hearts of many who saw him as a trailblazer and role model and those he inspired have since taken to social media to bid him well in the afterlife.

MORE:

Check out 10 of his works that garnered attention worldwide below: