Controversial man of God, Prophet Kumchacha, says he saw the late former President John Jerry Rawlings in a dream he had days after the politician was buried.

According to him, he had seen the vision twice where Mr Rawlings was in a dicey situation.

The pastor made this revelation in an interview on Kingdom FM, adding that, even though the late Rawlings didn’t want to enter a furnace and was strong, some people were pushing him into it.

MORE:

I dreamt after he was buried. I have seen the same dream twice. He was standing in front of a fire and some people were pushing him into it but he resisted.

It’s a very serious thing. What I said was that God should give him second chance if it’s possible.