The Juaboso District Police Command has arrested seven suspected ‘wee’ smokers in a swoop at the Juaboso market.

The Juaboso Police Command, led by Supt Samuel Ntosoh, embarked on a raid following intelligence regarding suspected hard drug abuse in the vicinity, where the suspects, all males were apprehended.

The suspects were 23-year-old Abeiku Santana, Yaw Roland and Ali Baba, both 21, Kwasi Mohammed, 20, Kwame Gyasi 28, and Baba Adams and Patropah Bafiamu, 30 years.

Items retrieved in the ‘ghetto’ during police raid at Juaboso

The police search retrieved 202 rolls of marijuana, five pair of scissors, money, fire lighter and raw weed/herbs in polythene bags.

Juaboso ghetto on fire after police raid

District Police Commander, Supt Samuel Ntosoh, explained to Adom News his team embarked on the operations in a bid to clamp down on social vices.

After the raid, the police set the ‘ghetto’ on fire.

The commander advised the public to abstain from narcotics drugs as they affect health and encourage criminal activities.