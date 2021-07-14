While Stade Rennais hoped to attract Kamaldeen Sulemana, the young Ghanaian striker from Nordsjælland (Denmark) is expected to join Ajax Amsterdam.

Florian Maurice hoped to see Sulemana join Stade Rennais’ attack next season. However, unless a last-minute surprise, the 19-year-old from Nordsjælland should be an Ajax player next season.

Favourite in the race for the signature of the fast winger, the Dutch club should complete this move pretty quickly: Sulemana is expected in the coming days by the Dutch leaders for the medical examination prior to the signing of a long-term contract (at least four years).

Sulemana is coming off a successful season in Denmark, where he scored 10 times and delivered eight assists in 30 matches in all competitions. If the amount of the transfer fee has not filtered – it should exceed € 15m.

Besides Rennes, Nice tried to convince the Ghanaian international.