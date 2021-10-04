The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has cut the sod for the construction of two community centres in her constituency.

The colourful event took place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at a brief durbar that saw traditional leaders and constituents in attendance with libations poured to seek protection from the ancestors.

The beneficial communities are Agona Kenyankor and Agona Fuahia Number One.

Each edifice is expected to host a minimum of 400 people when completed and will provide a conducive environment for constituents to gather to discuss developmental issues.

Mrs Sawyerr announced that the projects will take place simultaneously and are expected to be completed in the months ahead.

“The current situations of the old community centres are very inconveniencing when it rains and that was what necessitated the decision to construct new community centres befitting the status of the Kenyankor community and that of Fuahia No.1,” she said.

She further pledged her commitment to development in the area.

“As the MP for the area, I will ensure that every community within the constituency has its share of development projects,” she pledged.