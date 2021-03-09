Senior High School in Ghana is most students’ first experience of the out-of-home lifestyle.

That is where we meet seniors, fellow students who are ahead of us and have spent a lot more time in the system than us.

Seniors can make or unmake your life in the boarding house, don’t ask us how, we don’t make the rules.

There are mainly 5 types of seniors you’re likely to encounter and if you don’t encounter at least 3, you’re probably in a correctional facility and not a Senior High School.

READ ALSO:

Here are the five types of seniors you’re likely to encounter.

The Bully:

The first on the list is the bully. You’ve probably heard a lot of stories about these seniors. They’ll make you scrub the bathroom with your nails, put a bar of soap in a sponge and beat you with it; horrific no?

Well, there definitely are bullies but of the subtle kind. They’ll just take your provision, so best make your shito extra hot and don’t write your name on your sardines.

They’ll punish you now and then just for pleasure. Nothing serious, just kneel for hours, do some weeding, take some slaps on the back of your hands, you know? Simple stuff. Doesn’t it sound like fun?

The School Mother/Father

The second type and enemy of the bully is the protective school mother or school father.

These are your guardian angels, your map for this confusing quest, your light at the end of the tunnel, the ray of sunshine in an otherwise bottomless abyss.

Translating this to English, they are essentially your parent on campus. There to guide, protect and criticise you when you deserve it. And as a good child, yours is to serve and be obedient.

The “It” Girl/Boy

The next type of senior is the one everyone knows, the it boy or girl.

Probably dancers, sportsmen or a singers, these ones are the star boys and girls. Entertainment is their middle name.

Miss/Mr Goody-Two-Shoes

The fourth type of senior is the one every teacher, even the headmaster or headmistress, uses as a yardstick to measure other students.

Their names are usually mentioned in the “aspire to acquire” speeches. They sweep all academic awards, are serious brainiacs and are almost always a prefect.

They have never broken a school rule. And not too surprisingly, you’ll mostly find them in the science class, where they go ahead to hold positions in the student government.

Hard Guy

Our final type of senior is also mentioned a lot by teachers, almost as much as the brainiac.

This one is the antonym of the perfect student. His/Her name is pending on the dismissal list.

Usually tagged as the baddest boy or baddest girl, he or she has a long list of offences and faces the disciplinary committee at least twice in a term and has probably served every punishment imaginable.

If you’ve been to a senior high school, chances are you’ve met at least three of these seniors and if we’re being honest, a lot of our memories are tied to them and events around them.

Which one were you?? Share with us in the comments section