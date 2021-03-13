A lady, identified as Miss Fabulous, has taken to social media to share disturbing photos of complications she suffered after butt surgery.

According to her, the surgery took place in Turkey about a year ago and it is the biggest regret she has to live with for the rest of her life.

“I used to look at pictures of models on Instagram and wished I looked that way. I was so lazy to get my ass in the gym and do it the right way. I deal with trolls and people attacking me for my thigh any chance they get,” she recounted.

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated she could not fathom why she had to take the step as it had made her lose self confidence.

To her, it is not worth it, hence urged fellow ladies to appreciate their bodies for who they are.

“It took me so long to accept my new appearance and how my thigh looks I had to accept the changes. Losing confidence and self-love within myself led to me wanting validation from others I completely forgot who I was before I did this,” she added.