Chelsea’s unbeaten run continued with a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

One of English football’s great rivalries was reignited in West Yorkshire for the first time in 18 years and it didn’t disappoint. Within a quarter of an hour both sides had already hit the crossbar and Leeds even had the ball in the back of the net.

Tyler Roberts finished off a blistering counterattack, but his goal was chalked off as Patrick Bamford strayed just offside before playing a perfectly-weighted pass to the Welshman.

As the first half progressed, the game settled down into a collection of half chances with Chelsea dominating possession.

The second half started brightly with Kai Havertz missing a decent one-on-one opportunity, but he made the wrong choice and instead of placement, he blazed his shot at Illan Meslier who tipped it easily over the bar. It was a massive let off for Kalvin Phillips who let the forward stroll into the box.

With the game there for the taking, neither side managed to find that moment of magic to grab all three points as it fizzled out.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to West London to face a resurgent Fulham at Craven Cottage. While Chelsea have back-to-back home fixtures with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League and Sheffield United in the Premier League.