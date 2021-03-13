The National Lottery Authority (NLA) will begin its live television draws for 5/90 Lotto products from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays and public holidays.

This will be effective from March 15, 2021, from 6:45 pm – 7:pm.

A statement, signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA, said in order to safeguard the reputation, integrity and credibility of the NLA and its associated products and services, it has become very imperative to re-introduce the live draw.

It said the rationale behind bringing back the draws is to maintain and strengthen the transparency of the operations of NLA, maintain credibility, the integrity of the Authority’s lotto draws and increase the sales and revenue generation for government and consolidated fund for national development.

“The live draw is also to educate the general public about the draw processes and procedures of the NLA, combat and eradicate the activities of illegal lottery operations and to combat and eradicate the activities of Lotto Fraudsters and Scammers,” the statement added.

It said the live draws for the 5/90 Lotto would help to demystify the wrong perceptions in the lottery industry and bring lasting confidence to all stakeholders in the Industry.