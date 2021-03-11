President Nana Akufo-Addo has instructed the Director-General of National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw, to retire.

In a letter dated March 10, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, he said the one-year contract given to the former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman expired on February 20, 2021.

“Upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of 60 years on February 2020, the President of the Republic, by letter dated September 3, 2020, under my hand, granted you a one-year contract of service as Director-General of the National Lottery Authority,” the letter said.

It added: “The contract elapsed on February 20, 2021 and, therefore, you are retired.”

The presidency further directed him to hand over to Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the NLA.

Mr Mortey is to act as the Director-General of the Authority until a substantive Director-General is appointed.

Mr Ameyaw was directed to collect any terminal benefit or facility due him under the law.