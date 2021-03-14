Davido is currently on a tour in the United States (US) and he has been meeting up and having fun with his industry friends all across the states he has visited.

Davido shared a video of himself and Drake having a lovely time in Houston, Texas and kept blurting out his catch phrase, E Choke.

Earlier, the ‘Fem’ hitmaker described Drake as the Davido of Africa and hinted on a not-to-be-forgotten collaboration.

In a video making rounds on social media, the time Grammy Award Winner is seen cruising behind Davido who was busily taking videos of their encounter.

In reactions, fans lauded Davido for exploring and reaching new heights every day while comparing him with his counterparts in the music industry.

Video below: