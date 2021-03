Dancehall act, Samini, has added a new kingship title to his long list of identities.

The Dagaati descent has become the first ever Pibillinaa I, to wit, King of the Rocks in his community.

He is the first overlord of the rocks in the Upper West Region and he plans on relocating some day to put his new position to full use.

His throne is in the warrior dessert of Mangu, Aarheyor.

Samini has ruled for a while in the music industry, earning the nickname 1 King.