Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has been involved in a serious accident.

According to Zionfelix.net, the accident happened at Dwaso Junction on the Kumasi stretch some few minutes ago.

A resident said the accident occurred after an over-speeding truck trying to overtake another vehicle took over their lane—and in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the car which the gospel star was in, got hit by a different vehicle.

The vehicle of Mr Sarpong, he said, landed in a ditch after it was hit by the other vehicle.

Occupants in the vehicle, including the veteran musician and his backing vocalist, Maame Tiwaa, Zionfelix, reportedly sustained minor injuries and they are receiving treatment at the Dwaso Hospital.

Photos from the accident scene below: