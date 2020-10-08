Actress and video vixen, Rosemond Alade Brown, known widely as Akuapem Poloo, has stunned social media users again with her latest videos.

A few weeks after posting videos of her ‘secret wedding’, she has taken to Instagram to flaunt her supposed husband.

She shockingly revealed she got married in a private ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Her new video captured a groom with a blonde hair rocking a nice suit.

The video captured moments husband and wife exchanged their wedding vows and rings.

Akuapem Poloo looked all glamoured up for the event and donned a white wedding gown surrounded by her beautiful bridesmaids.

There were a few guests to share in the joy of the newlyweds, a ceremony many social media users have described as an advertisement.

However, posting the video, Poloo captioned it: “Now my ring 💍 I LOVE YOU BABY.”

Watch the video below: