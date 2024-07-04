The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has said about 99% of students in Senior High School (SHS) have mobile phones.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Carbonu described the trend as worrying.

“We are deceiving ourselves that children should not bring mobile phones to schools. I can tell you that about 99% of children in SHS have mobile phones” he said.

Mr. Carbonu recounted an incident where Curriculum and Assessment Officers visited a school in the Eastern Region and asked students to use mobile phones for an exercise.

Initially, he noted that the students claimed they did not have phones, prompting the officers to assure them there would be no repercussions for using phones.

To their surprise, Mr. Carbonu said all the students immediately brought out their mobile phones.

“In the next 5 to 10 years, if you don’t have knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a teacher, you will become ancient” he said.

He noted that children are highly adept in ICT.

“The children are very versatile in ICT; that is how technology is taking over schools.”

