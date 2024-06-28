The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has undertaken an initiative aimed at enhancing academic performance among pupils at the basic level in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.

The initiative includes building the capacity of teachers and awarding best-performing students to serve as motivation to whip up the interest of pupils in prioritising their education.

Well-performing students in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination were decorated with citations.

The NAGRAT National Gender Desk Coordinator, Rebecca Abaidoo Ocran said the initiative aligns with her outfit’s aim of ensuring quality education delivery.

“Apart from fighting for better conditions of service for our teachers to enable them to teach with all the passion that they need, we are also here promoting the same agenda through our students by awarding, rewarding and motivating those who have done well and even encouraging those who are about to write the BECE”, she said.

The District Director of Education, Akpene Yvonne Ame Bruce said that within the last three years, the district has not performed creditably well in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, with the highest pass rate at 75% in 2023.

She said the district had not recorded single-digit aggregates within the period, adding that some measures, including teachers’ capacity building, literacy and numeracy drive, monitoring, and supervising are being implemented to improve performance.

The Afadzato South NDC Parliamentary candidate, Frank Afriyie said he envisioned introducing scholarship schemes, building the capacity of parents, and partnering with non-governmental organisations in education when voted into office.

