The 2023/2024 cocoa season is projected to be one of the worst in recent years, largely due to extreme weather conditions experienced last year.

Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Boahen Aidoo, addressing concerns, attributed the decline to unprecedented weather patterns that have severely impacted cocoa production.

According to him, the previous year recorded the hottest temperatures in history, setting new records almost every month from May to April this year.

Such extreme heat has negatively affected the cocoa crop, creating an environment unsuitable for optimal growth.

In an interview on Adom FM, he added that the incessant rainfall experienced since last April has also played a detrimental role.

Cocoa plants, which do not thrive in excessive water, have suffered from the saturated soil and over hydration.

This, he said, has led to poor root development and compromised land conditions, contributing to the decline in this year’s cocoa yields.

Mr. Aidoo noted that, there is the need for careful monitoring and adaptation to these weather changes to mitigate their impact on future cocoa production.

He also explained that, the cocoa fertilizer given to farmers by the erstwhile Mahama government did not add any value to cocoa production.

