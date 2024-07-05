A key advisor to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Sammi Awuku has expressed strong confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) strategy for the December elections, asserting that it will leave the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stunned.

He highlighted the NPP’s unwavering commitment to securing victory on December 7.

Mr Awuku also congratulated Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, on his selection as running to NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an interview on Accra based ChannelOne TV, Sammi Awuku emphasized the campaign team’s readiness to incorporate NAPO’s expertise into their strategy for a decisive win.

He also disclosed that, the NPP plans to present NAPO to the Asanteman Council and Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

This will be followed by an event at Jubilee Park in Kumasi to officially introduce him to the public.

“In the next few days, we will roll out an elaborate, intensive, and insightful campaign. He [NAPO] will also be able to contribute his quota for the victory of the NPP in December,” he stated.

“Next week, Tuesday, July 8, 2024, the NPP will perform two duties. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a native of the Ashanti Region, so we will be presenting him to the Asanteman Council and H.R.M. Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Kumasi next week, Tuesday afternoon. Then, from there, we will proceed to outdoor him at Jubilee Park in Kumasi. “Then afterwards, Dr. Bawumia will hit the trail up north to begin the constituency-by-constituency campaign while his running mate also begins his tour around the country. So, these are busy days ahead for the NPP, and the NPP is determined to win this December election. We will beat the NDC by strategy, and they won’t understand,” he stated.

