The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, says the qualifications of the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh speak for themselves.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the party has unanimously approved the Energy Minister as the running mate to the flagbearer.

The party highlighted that Dr Opoku Prempeh meets all the criteria for the position, hence the unanimous approval.

Elaborating on some of these criteria, Henry Nana Boakye told Samuel Kojo Brace on Joy FM’s Top Story that the Energy Minister has excelled in all the positions he has occupied. He argued that all those who have ever worked with him have lauded him for his impeccable leadership.

“Yes, some people will have their own varied views, diverse opinions but … this is somebody a lot of people see him as a competent person. He is dedicated, and his commitment to whatever he sets his eyes on is huge.

“I recall recently, I think there was one union leader who worked with Napo and he said that Napo can even manage a desert. As for his work, a lot of people know,” he said on July 4.

The organiser, also known as Nana B, recalled that during a visit to a market centre with Napo, some traders could not help but hail him.

They expressed their gratitude for the Free Senior High School policy he had implemented during his tenure as Education Minister, which enabled many of their children to attend school.

“When we went to Kumasi Central market, he was hailed because he championed the implementation of Free SHS. There are a lot of people, the downtrodden, the destitute who think that but for free SHS, they could not have even wished for their kids to go to school,” he added.

