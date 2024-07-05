The spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has dismissed claims that a loss of faith in government is driving citizens to leave the country.

In an interview on Citi FM, Dr. Boako addressed the growing perception that a significant number of Ghanaians are emigrating abroad due to the socio-economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo government

Dr. Boako argued that, these claims are not only dishonest and baseless but also misleading, as they do not accurately reflect the situation in the country and undermine the government’s efforts.

He stressed the importance of considering the situation from a positive angle, such as the increase in cross-border trade.

Responding to the assertion that unprecedented hopelessness and hardship in Ghana is causing people to travel, Dr. Boako said

“It would be the highest level of dishonesty if anybody says that… People travel for different reasons. Some are going to school; some are going to do business. Ten years ago, how many Ghanaians used to travel to Dubai? Today, multiples of people go to Dubai.”

“What do they go there to do? They don’t go there to live, they go for holidays, they go for shopping, they go to do trade and come back. So, you cannot say that the fact that you go to the Airport and people are moving in droves, travelling is an indication of hopelessness.”

Dr. Boako added that “You rather have to look at it even on the positive side because today people are doing cross border trade more than it used to be in the past. So, it will be the greatest level of dishonesty and in fact lack of proper education to say that because people are travelling more, it is an indication of hopelessness. I don’t buy into that.”

