Ghana will host the first-ever Electric Revolution Africa (ERA) E-Mobility Conference in Accra.

The conference, organized by the Energy Quest Foundation in partnership with the United Nations, the Ministry of Energy, Transport, Environment, Science & Technology, will take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel from July 9th to 10th, 2024.

The two-day event will be headlined by Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Prempeh, and it will feature international speakers from across Africa and beyond. It is themed “The New ERA: Innovation and Sustainability.”

The ERA E-Mobility Conference aims to drive economic development in Africa through energy transition, fostering collaboration and accelerating the growth of the African e-mobility ecosystem.

The conference will address critical policy challenges and explore opportunities for sustainable e-mobility.

This inaugural edition will include engaging dialogues, exhibitions, corporate networking sessions, and an electric vehicle show (EV Experience), providing a premier platform for policymakers, development partners, industry leaders, and stakeholders to converge and advance electric mobility in Africa.

Discussions at the conference will cover environmental sustainability, climate change, strategies to promote electric mobility in Africa, energy transition, trade, investments, and more.

The event will also focus on investment and partnership opportunities within the electric vehicle industry in Africa.

Highlighted speakers include Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and UN SRSG for Sustainable Energy for All; R. Yoofi Grant, CEO of GIPC; Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Ghana; Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana; Ademola Ogunbanjo, Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy (Nigeria); Talha Tol, Commercial Counselor of the Turkish Ambassador (Turkey); Nana Arkorful, Impact Startup Founder (USA); Doris Edem Agbevivi, Senior Officer at the Energy Commission Drive Electric Initiative (Ghana); Kodjo Afidegnon, MD of Transaction Advisory Group- GreenMax (Togo); Amazing Grace Anim-Yeboah, Director of Business Banking at Absa (Ghana); and Ian Mbote, MD and Chief Technology Officer at Wahu Mobility (Kenya).

