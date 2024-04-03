Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reiterated Ghana’s quest for more gas supply to support power generation.

This, he says, remains his top most priority as part of efforts of ensuring power stability for industrial and residential use for Ghanaians.

Dr. Prempeh emphasized the need for more gas supply and hence the need for the operational efficacy of the West Africa Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

He made these assertions during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers (CoM) of the West Africa Gas Pipeline on Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024 in Lome, Togo.

The CoM meeting is a gathering of the Energy Ministers of Benin, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo to discuss the technical, commercial and regulatory issues pertaining to the operations of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The Minister used the opportunity to hold meetings with key stakeholders on Ghana’s quest for more gas for power generation. Dr Prempeh urged gas suppliers to improve their services to recipient countries.

The Minister’s call was backed by his colleague Ministers from Togo and Benin whose countries equally depend on Nigeria for gas supply for electricity generation.

He stated that the current cost of liquid fuel alternatives are unaffordable and plunges the WAGP countries into debt whenever gas supply is curtailed.