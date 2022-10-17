Organisers of the Energy Career Seminars, Energy Quest Foundation have described the 2022 seminar as successful and impressive.

The seminar was on the theme Bridging the Gap between Education and Energy Careers.

At least 150 students drawn mainly from tertiary institutions participated in the 2nd edition held on Friday 14 October at the China Europe International Business School at East Legon in Accra.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil advised participants to consider taking any opportunity in the sector irrespective of the position in a bid to build their career from the bottom to the top.

Citing himself, Mr Bozumbil said he was offered an opportunity to do his national service as a fuel pump attendant at a time when his colleagues were posted to big institutions and organisations.

Drawing inspiration from his senior brother, Bozumbil brazed all odds and worked through the various ranks in the industry to his current position.

Milicent Bruce Kwawukume, CEO of Kwams Petroleum also shared her inspiring story of how she worked for 12 years as security personnel and gradually built her career in the energy sector.

“There is nothing as interesting in life as what I have experienced; starting life as a security lady, studying 2 become an expert in investigations and security, and moving through to be in authority of health and safety and firefighting gave me the hope that the sky was a starting point,” she said.

“I kept moving till I found myself in the classroom studying supply chain. Unilever Ghana Limited gave me the chance to practice what I studied in a school which comprises procurement, planning, production, distribution and warehousing.

“I didn’t stop there, I kept striving,’ she recounted.

Speakers including Michael Ohene Effah, Co-founder of Leadafrique and Ohemaa Adjei Andoh, Founder of Girls in Science and Technology GIST also shared practical ways of planning and taking advantage of opportunities in the energy sector.

Speaking to Ghextractives.com Lesley Arthur Asiedu, CEO of Energy Quest Foundation, and CEO of CUBICA Energy described this year’s event as practical and successful.

“We are very happy about the turnout This year’s seminar focused on planning and opportunities in the energy sector,” she said.

“The industry has a lot of experts, but I think there may be a big gap because the transition may not be that smooth, so that is one reason why we are organising the seminar

“But beyond that, you don’t get the opportunity to bring experts and students to have everyday practical conversations, so they get to network and understand the industry.

“Immediately after the first seminar, we had people who gave us feedback we incorporate them. and even at the forum one of the panellists offered an internship for three people,” she added.

The seminar which is an initiative of Energy Quest Foundation of Cubica Energy was supported by the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Leadafrique International, Petrosol Ghana, Suka Power, JP, Henos in conjunction with the University of Ghana Business School, and the University of Ghana School of Engineering.