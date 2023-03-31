The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cubica Energy, Lesley Arthur has been appointed a member of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana Board.

Lesley Arthur brings nearly a decade and a half of executive expertise to support the Board in its role of guiding the UN Global Compact in Ghana to create a sustainable world.

Lesley Arthur, Energy Quest Foundation CEO

She is also the founder of the Energy Quest Foundation which seeks to “demystify the energy sector in Ghana, Africa and beyond”.

In a statement, the Network expressed appreciation to Madam Lesley for her desire to serve and enhance the organization.

The Network added they look forward to her contributions during her tenure.