A total of 64 vehicles have been impounded in the Ashanti Region following a crackdown by the National Vehicle Taskforce of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This was after days of operation by the taskforce following suspicion that the vehicles were smuggled into the country without payment of duties.

The taskforce visited areas such as Tafo, Asante Mampong, Bekwai-Obuasi road, and the Central Business District of Kumasi and clamped down on vehicles which did not have the required documents.

The vehicles were taken to the yard and kept under the custody of the Customs Division pending investigations.

The officer in charge of the National Vehicle Taskforce of Customs, King Godfred Akorligleh insists owners must follow the right procedures when buying a vehicle.

“When you want to buy a car, you go with the owner or seller, together with the vehicle and the documents to the nearest customs office. Customs office will vet the documents, investigate the vehicle and be sure that the vehicle was well documented, and duties duly paid.

“They will advise you to go ahead and purchase that vehicle. If it’s not so, the vehicle will be impounded. Smuggling is a crime,” the Officer in charge of the National Vehicle Taskforce of Customs said.

