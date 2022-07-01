The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) together with joint security operatives have impounded a vessel carrying one million litres of adulterated diesel smuggled into the country.

The adulterated diesel is said to cost an amount of 10 million Ghana cedis. JoyNews sources say officials of the NPA have been left alarmed due to the alleged involvement of a leading government official.

The joint operation includes; the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Ghana Navy, the National Security and the NPA. The vessel carrying the adulterated diesel was arrested upon illegally entering the shores of the country.

JoyNews understands that the adulterated diesel was impounded since January and has been in the custody of the NPA till now.