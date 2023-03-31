Introducing your circle of friends to others all in the name of networking has been condemned by gospel singer Empress Gifty, who has preached against such a move.

Empress, in a message to her Facebook followers, detailed the disadvantages that come with introducing the “important friends” in your life to people.

She stressed that, such connections could dilute the beautiful relationship. She cautioned that care to be taken to avoid regrets.

“I repeat, don’t dilute your important friendships !! Don’t introduce them to just anybody… In fact, Don’t introduce them at all,” the gospel singer admonished.

Netizens who shared their two cents wondered the motivation behind Empress Gifty’s latest advice to the public.

Below is Empress Gifty’s post below