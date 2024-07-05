Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has rejected Speaker Alban Bagbin’s call to withdraw a Legislative Instrument (L.I) aimed at regulating cement production and pricing.

Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu had raised constitutional concerns in Parliament about the L.I.

Based on this backdrop, the Speaker then urged the Trade Minister to withdraw the LI following these concerns.

However, Afenyo-Markin argued that, these issues have been addressed in the revised version of the L.I, rendering the call for withdrawal unnecessary.

He clarified that, the L.I does not aim to control cement prices, countering claims by some colleagues.

“Every concern raised by members of the subsidiary legislation and in respect of amendment to the L. I got incorporated into the new L.I. Nothing is outstanding as it is today, based on the deliberation report from the subsidiary legislation committee, we have come out with the new LI so nothing is outstanding and I don’t see how the minister would have to withdraw this again.

“One of their colleagues misled the house by saying that we are by this instrument seeking to control prices of cement. This is not going to do so you’re interpreting the documents, you don’t just read a long title, you don’t read a heading and then assume that is what the document says,” Afenyo-Markin emphasized.

