Over 1,901 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Nkwanta South, of the Oti Region.

Among these candidates are four nursing mothers and six pregnant girls who are determined to complete their education despite their unique circumstances.

These young women face significant obstacles, such as fatigue, morning sickness, and the demands of caring for newborns.

At the Kechiebi RC center by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu reported that, family members of the nursing mothers caried for their babies while the mothers were busy writing their exams

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Examination Coordinator at Kechiebi, Lawrence Antwi, warned teachers and candidates notto engage in any form of exams malpractices.

He advised candidates to take every aspect of the exams serious to enable them pass to enjoy the free Senior High School (SHS) education.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates in an interview on Adom news promised to comply with the examination rules to avoid any temptation that will jeopardize the examination process.