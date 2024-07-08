Veteran coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has expressed concerns over the mass player exodus at Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupines Warriors parted ways with over 23 players in the past weeks following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

This follows the team’s disappointing season, finishing sixth in the domestic top-flight.

Reacting to this, Sarpong warned that the lack of stability stemming from such a transfer policy could see the club relegated from the topflight.

“It will affect the team. They’ve been sacking players every season. Where is the stability? the former Ebusua Dwarfs and Great Olympics coach quizzed in an interview with Mothers FM.

“Ogum sacked eleven players when he came and brought another eleven but they struggled. We have to keep some old players. We know how players are.

“For example, Amankona was bought from Chelsea to Kotoko because of his scoring prowess but he returned to Berekum to win the Golden Boot. It means there is something basically wrong with. They will go to relegation if they don’t take care,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of two Sudanese internationals, AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub and Esmat Hassabalbagi.

Meanwhile, the Reds are preparing for the maiden Democracy Cup game against Hearts of Oak on July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.