Three teachers in Bekwai and 2 invigilators in the Bono Region have been arrested for attempting to aid student’s answer some questions during the BECE.

This arrest is part of the measures put in place by WAEC to prevent all forms of examination malpractice.

According to an educationist, Dr Peter Anti- Partey teachers have been advised to refrain from teaching students in the examination halls.

“Teachers are supposed to prepare students for the exam and that is where it ends. You are not supposed to get into the examination centre and engage in examination malpractice no matter how critical the situation is.”

“I believe that WAEC should make official complaints to the National Security Council so that their licenses will be withheld so that it will serve as deterrent to other teachers who would want to put their professional lives on the line because their students are writing exams and will use any devious ways to ensure that their students pass.”

Dr. Anti-Partey suggested that, WAEC should formally report such cases to the National Security Council to ensure that licenses of guilty teachers are revoked.

WAEC’s Head of Corporate Affairs, John Kapi said the suspects are currently in Police custody.

According to him, further details will be communicated to the public.

“As we speak, we have also picked up two teachers from a centre in the Bono Region. They are teachers of some basic schools in the area who also had a link person who was taking some pictures from the examination hall and sending it to them to solve for the children. So they also have been handed to the Police” he added.

ALSO READ: