The fate day of the two teenagers standing trial for the death of an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa for an alleged money ritual has been deferred again for the third time over the absence of jurors.

This was because the jurors had declared an indefinite strike over unpaid allowances and have still not reported.

For seven weeks since May 16, 2024, the jurors have laid down their tools over a 10-month unpaid allowance with June being the 11th month. Though four months of their allowances have been settled, the jurors are still holding on to their stance not to return to duty until they receive their allowances in full.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, when the case was called for the Court to sum up the trial for the jury to return their verdict which would be binding on the Court, they were absent.

The presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo’s Court was handicapped and had to adjourn the case to July 23, 2024.

The 18-year-old young offender who is the 2nd Accused made his first appearance at the High Court since he was on June 24, 2924, and committed to prison custody over alleged misconduct.

He is standing trial with a 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) for the murder of 10-year-old, Ishmael Mensah Abdella, at Kasoa.

The July 8 adjournment is the third time that the judgment has been deferred. The other previous dates were May 7 and June 24, 2024.

The case is now adjourned to July 23. The first accused, a 15-year-old juvenile was absent at the time the case was being adjourned even though his counsel indicated he was being brought to the Court.

Background

On Wednesday, February 14, 2924, which is wildly celebrated as Valentine’s Day, the second accused (18-year-old) young offender ended his defense.

This was after his lawyers had indicated not calling any witness moments after State Prosecutors led by Nana Adoma Osei, a Senior State Attorney signaled the end of her cross-examination.

The Prosecution called seven witnesses which include, the father, mother, and sister of the 15-year-old juvenile.

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy and murder of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella before the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

While the 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) has admitted the offense and stated that they “committed the crime together,” the young offender (2nd Accused) has denied the charges.

