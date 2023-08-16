Two police officers have been accused of fatally assaulting a young washing bay attendant at a washing bay located at Mamanso, New Abirem, within the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The victim, identified as Samuel Boateng, also known as Kwasi, aged 17, lost his life in the altercation.

Demanding justice for their beloved deceased family member, the grieving family has formally requested that law enforcement agencies thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.

Emmanuel, Samuel’s brother, recounted the harrowing ordeal to Adom News, shedding light on the alleged aggression by the police officers.

According to Emmanuel, the officers apparently initiated the attack due to what they perceived as disrespectful behaviour on Kwasi’s part.

Emmanuel said that his sibling experienced excruciating pain as a result of the officers’ alleged assault.

Samuel was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Narrating the events leading up to the tragic incident, Emmanuel provided his account of how the police officers arrived at the washing bay in their vehicle.

He stated that the officers instructed Kwasi to wash their car, which he declined, citing that the police did not compensate for such services.

A confrontation occurred as water was inadvertently splashed on the officers while Kwasi was working on another vehicle. Kwasi promptly apologised, and the officers departed.

However, a sudden turn of events unfolded when, as per reports, an unidentified individual contacted the officers, informing them that Kwasi had insulted them. This information reportedly prompted the officers to return to the scene and subsequently assaulted Kwasi.

Emmanuel disclosed that during the incident, the owner of the washing bay was present and witnessed the distressing episode.

Initially, the owner allegedly confirmed the officers’ attack on Samuel, even contacting Emmanuel’s mother to relay the distressing news.

However, in a puzzling development, the owner later denied his earlier account and now claims not to have witnessed the incident.

“The owner of the washing bay witnessed what happened,” Emmanuel asserted. “He called my mother and told her that the officers had attacked my brother. But he’s changed his story and claims he didn’t see what happened,” he added, expressing his confusion over the owner’s change of stance.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as the family seeks accountability and justice for the untimely loss of their loved one.