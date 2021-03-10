Ghana captain Andre Ayew has slammed former players and celebrities for crusading for the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Ghana.

The legalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group in Ghana has dominated the headlines for the past weeks.

The issue took centre stage when former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien posted a picture to offer his support to the group.

“We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus community in Ghana,” Essien posted on social media.

Following the anger expressed by Ghanaians after his post on Instagram, Essien was forced to pull his post down from social media.

Wading into the discussion, Andre Ayew has expressed disappointment in ex-players and celebrities who are crusading for the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

According to him, those calling for the legalisation of LGBTQI should remember that negative does not match with negative and that there are many rights but not all are good to practice.

“They should remember that we got many rights but not all are good to practice and in this world, positive matches negative to produce something so if negative can’t match negative, don’t support it,” Ayew said.

The 30-year-old has been on an impressive form for Swansea City in the ongoing Championship season scoring 14 goals for Steve Cooper’s side.