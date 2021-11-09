After two decades of an unresolved feud between actor Eddie Nartey and his dad, they decided to smoke the peace pipe.

The reunion was at his birthday celebration which took place over the weekend.

Though Mr Nartey did not say what caused the feud between them, he disclosed they had not been on good terms for the past 20 years.

However, it is also not clear what has influenced his reconciliation decision but the actor noted he was now at peace with himself.

The actor took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement as he shares photos from the joyous moment.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: After over 20 years, myself and the old boy smoked the peace pipe.

I’m so at peace with myself. Still in my birthday mood.