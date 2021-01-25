Asante Kotoko interim coach, Johnson Smith, has lauded the performance of his players despite defeat to Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second defeat of the season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Bioh’s second-half goal handed all three points to Aduana Stars.

“The boys did well,” coach Smith said after the game. “Whatever I told them to do they did. It’s just a game and sometimes you lose.”

He also offered an explanation why he had to change his key player because he was being bullied by the Aduana Stars players.

“The boy was being bullied so much so we needed someone strong who can support Poku because Poku struggles all alone upfront,” he said.

The ex-Karela United coach has, however, urged his boys to let go of the defeat and look forward to the upcoming matches.

“I am going to motivate them to boost their morale. They have to forget about this game. It’s a match that we lost we should now look forward to other matches,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko are 5th on the league log with 16 points and will be hosted by Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 11 games.