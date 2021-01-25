The President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has recounted life-changing advice his father gave him as he celebrates his birthday.

Mr Okraku-Mantey stated two wise sayings he appreciates his father for – to always pre-empt and to stay off somebody’s wife.

“Before I left my father’s house, he told me to always pre-empt. I should always solve the problems before they arrive. The second advice: Stay off somebody’s wife,” he said on his birthday edition of Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz.

He said, his father became a morality preacher after he “paid the price” for snatching someone’s lover.

That aside, Mr Okraku-Mantey explained adultery is a lifestyle that goes beyond intimacy, and can give birth to greed.

“You don’t go snatching things from people because you think you have the appetite. It can become a lineage, just like sometimes you can inherit your father’s punishment like the Bible says,” he said.

He said it is such a principle that has given him a scandal-free record in his many years of fruitful service to the nation.

Mr Okraku-Mantey, who doubles as Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, is a household name in the Ghanaian music industry.



