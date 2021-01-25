Creative Arts President, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has broken his silence on reports of possible appointment as Deputy Minister in Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

He said he has not been approached for the position yet, but he is confident his good work will speak on his behalf.

Mr Okraku-Mantey believes he is technically qualified to be a Deputy to Awal Mohammed, Minister-designate.

“Technically, I am qualified to be an executive. I am qualified to be the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture. However, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo means well. The power is in his hands,” he said in the studios of Hitz FM.

However, some creative arts stakeholders and Ghanaians have tipped Mr Okraku-Mantey to beat his opponents for the role, since he had paid his dues and his achievements are unmatched.

The prominent stakeholder was in total disbelief about how the industry had come together to lobby for him for the Deputy ministerial slot.

When given a nod, the stakeholders are optimistic Mr Okraku-Mantey will put the opportunity to full use, especially with his desire to becoming a Member of Parliament in the near future.