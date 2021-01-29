Popular gospel act, Ernest Opoku, has shared an adorable photo which featured his two adorable children on social media.

The photo, which is a grid, saw a father enveloped between a young girl and boy as they pose for the camera.

Young Opoku was spotted in a jersey and boot with his sister identified as Keziah in a yellow top on black trousers and a black boot.

The photo, which appeared to be from the children to their dad, had on it a happy Father’s Day inscription.

Ernest Opoku

Though Mr Opoku has enjoyed stardom and prominence in the Ghana music industry, he has for years managed to keep away his family from the media space.