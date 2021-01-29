Prices of finished petroleum products at the pumps are expected to increase marginally by some 2.1 percentage points next week.

This is according to data secured from Bulk Oil Distributors in the country.

The once again price increment in petroleum products at the pumps is believed to be driven by rising prices of petroleum products on the international market on the back of cuts in oil production by major oil producing countries and projections that Covid-19 could be soon contained with the discovery of vaccines.

On the back of the 2.1 percentage points at the pumps, a litre of petrol is expected to sell at GH¢5.20 pesewas with a gallon going for GH¢23.40 pesewas.

RELATED

A litre of diesel is also expected to be sold for GH¢ 5.23 pesewas with a gallon sold at GH¢23.53 pesewas.

The expected increment in petroleum prices will go beyond the 10 percent benchmark set by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union so it will commence talks with the government to increase transport fares.

The Bulk Oil Distributors are, thus, expected to forward the new prices to Oil Marketing Companies this weekend for the necessary price changes starting next week.