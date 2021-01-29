Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has said that his outfit will not underestimate Great Olympics on Saturday.

The Phobians will play host to the Wonder boys at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 11 of the domestic top-flight league on Saturday in an Accra derby in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mr Addo said they are fully prepared for the game and will approach it with a different attitude in the regional derby.

“We will make sure we keep our focus, the concentration is there,” he told Kumasi based Otec FM.

“We will never underrate our opponents which is Olympics because we know what they are doing in the ongoing league.

“We will continue to work hard in our games to avoid talking point after matchday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yaw Preko, who is now the head coach of Accra Great Olympics ahead of the game has also insisted he is confident his side can snatch all three points.

Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram

“At the moment, we know Hearts of Oak are playing very well. They have a good team. (But) Hearts of Oak and Olympics is a different ball game altogether, we’ll see how it goes,” he told Asemp FM.

Coach Preko has played for and handled Hearts as a coach in the past and understands what it will mean to have one over his former employers.

He has, therefore, urged his players to make him proud.

“We hope to see a beautiful game, I want my boys to come to the party, perform very well and make me proud,” he concluded.

Hearts of Oak occupy 2nd spot on the standings with 16 points while Great Olympics sit 7th with 15 points with just a point behind a rival.