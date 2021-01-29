The headmaster in the infamous kitchen stool sex tape, Robert Seppey, is set to buried on January 30, 2021.

The deceased became famous after a video of him having sex with a Senior High School student on a kitchen stool in January 2018, went viral.

This follows his demise on Monday, December 7, 2020, after a short illness.

Per the funeral arrangements, there will be a wake keeping on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Awoshie School Park in Accra.

He will then be interred at Ada Wakumagbe in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region.

Mr Sepey was survived by a wife and five children.

Mr Sepey, formerly of Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, was among a list of five people who had their appointment terminated by the Ghana Education Service for sexual misconduct.

